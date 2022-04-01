FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,900. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

