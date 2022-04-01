Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.91.

Shares of FRT traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $123.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.31 and a 200 day moving average of $124.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

