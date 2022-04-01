Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

AGM stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.90. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

