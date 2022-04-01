FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $51.92 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.26 million, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

