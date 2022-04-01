F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

FSTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $215,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 93,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.84. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

