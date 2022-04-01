Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88. Exponent has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other Exponent news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

