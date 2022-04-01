Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Expensify updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,322. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31. Expensify has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,064,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,017,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

