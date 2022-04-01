eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.64

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 15623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $1,075,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,844,417. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,397,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

