eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,106. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. eXp World’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eXp World has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 158.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $4,772,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 9.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.