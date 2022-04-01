EXMO Coin (EXM) Tops One Day Volume of $343,687.00

EXMO Coin (EXM) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $343,687.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00107301 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

