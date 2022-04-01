ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $137.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $51,659,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 871.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after buying an additional 350,880 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth about $40,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ExlService by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,704,000 after purchasing an additional 244,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 151,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,664. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 1 year low of $90.88 and a 1 year high of $146.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.10.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

