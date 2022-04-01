Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXCOF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.25 price target on shares of Exco Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.