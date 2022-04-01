Exane Derivatives Sells 500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.78. 46,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,407,113. The company has a market cap of $369.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.08 and a 200 day moving average of $151.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

