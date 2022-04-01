Exane Derivatives Sells 26,957 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,957 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Logitech International were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Logitech International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,013,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Logitech International by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 899,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Logitech International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after acquiring an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Logitech International by 19.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 721,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,882,000 after acquiring an additional 117,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 20.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 615,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,402. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

