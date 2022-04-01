Exane Derivatives Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in FMC were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.43. 9,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,332. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $136.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

