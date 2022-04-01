Exane Derivatives Has $566,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 502.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Intuit were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after buying an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,950,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.38. 8,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,588. The company has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.49 and a 200 day moving average of $565.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.74 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

