Exane Derivatives Acquires New Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,153 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after purchasing an additional 558,180 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 379.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Paylocity by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after acquiring an additional 98,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

PCTY traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,934. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.38 and its 200-day moving average is $238.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 131.87 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

