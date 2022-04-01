Exane Derivatives Acquires 77 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Eaton were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 163,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,319,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.44.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.39 and its 200-day moving average is $160.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $137.56 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

