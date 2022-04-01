Exane Derivatives Acquires 3,169 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 845.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Amgen were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amgen by 155.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 37.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,798,000 after buying an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,069,000 after buying an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

AMGN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.91. 7,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.75 and its 200 day moving average is $219.93. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

