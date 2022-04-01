Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,658 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

REZ traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.96. 71,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,130. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $98.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98.

