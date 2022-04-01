Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,104 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $70,928.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolus by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,172,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 45,024 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Evolus by 212.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 46.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 646,907 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 57.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.17. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. Research analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

