Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.32. Evogene shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 156,314 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

The stock has a market cap of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,062.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evogene by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in Evogene by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 42,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

