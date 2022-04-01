EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.53. 257,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,025. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock worth $6,902,592. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 31,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EVERTEC by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,286 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

