Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.