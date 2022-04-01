Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,890 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Waters by 24.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.2% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

WAT traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.15. 1,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,897. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $278.29 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.48.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

