Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,710 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,853 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 110,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5,020.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 51,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,708 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $16.55. 900,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,586,203. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.62.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

