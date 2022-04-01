Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.13. 166,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,953. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

