Everence Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $438.63. 4,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $424.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

