Everence Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 153.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,770 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Expedia Group by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,363 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $144,451,000 after buying an additional 403,625 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 75.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $26,772,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $196.93. 26,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,964. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.10. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

