Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $806,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. 28,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,553. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

