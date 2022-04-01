Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,330 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,025. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

