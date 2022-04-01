Everence Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.53. 3,932,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

