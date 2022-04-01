Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,377 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 41,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Ball stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,842. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

