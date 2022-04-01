Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.00.

Shares of ETSY opened at $124.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.48. Etsy has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 118.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

