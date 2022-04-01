Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

ETD stock opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $659.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

