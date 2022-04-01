Essex LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 151,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,804,693. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.65. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

