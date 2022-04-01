Essex LLC Sells 151 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Essex LLC reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.05. 37,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,076,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

