Essex LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Essex LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $455.47. The company had a trading volume of 94,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,903. The company has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.83.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total transaction of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

