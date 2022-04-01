Essex LLC Has $5.89 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Essex LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 219,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 397,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 377,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 53,671 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,897,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,875,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,798 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

