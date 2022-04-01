Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Trading Up 12.7%

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC – Get Rating) shares were up 12.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.25 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41). Approximately 177,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 488,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04. The stock has a market cap of £45.26 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37.
Escape Hunt Company Profile (LON:ESC)
