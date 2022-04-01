Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Independent Bank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBCP. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

