Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verastem, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verastem in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Verastem stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Verastem by 7.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Verastem by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

