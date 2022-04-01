Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

