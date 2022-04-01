Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,956,000 after acquiring an additional 252,102 shares in the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 714,895 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

