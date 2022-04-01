Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Position Raised by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Equitable accounts for about 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,094,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equitable by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after purchasing an additional 74,842 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

EQH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 65,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,906. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.59. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

