Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by SEB Equities to Buy

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a 370.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $38.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 354.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,580,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,962 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

