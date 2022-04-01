Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $765.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $847.94.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $16.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $758.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $706.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $767.72. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.