EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $359.00 at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $410.00 to $359.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.10.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $296.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.