Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Shares Up 7.7%

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 469,903 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 555% from the average session volume of 71,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

