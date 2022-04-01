Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,646. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 805,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48,273.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 735,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,293,000 after purchasing an additional 733,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

